FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Lowered by William Blair

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

ALL opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $156.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

