FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$11.01 on Monday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.64. The stock has a market cap of C$481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Corporate insiders own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

