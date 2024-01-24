FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Montage Gold Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Montage Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$131.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02).

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

