Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Gap Down to $9.12

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $8.75. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 63,888 shares.

FUSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

