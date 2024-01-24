FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 9,508,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,111,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

See Also

