FTX Token Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $885.08 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00006777 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

