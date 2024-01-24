Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.00

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 230449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Fraser bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,040 ($17,839.90). Corporate insiders own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

