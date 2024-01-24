Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.00

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.30 ($0.68), with a volume of 155344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.66).

Foxtons Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £161.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,787.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.69.

Insider Activity at Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 27,364 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,646.51). 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

