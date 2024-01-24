Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 637,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $234.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

