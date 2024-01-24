Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.08

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 61417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Forestar Group by 97.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 600.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

