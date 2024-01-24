Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Forestar Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Forestar Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

