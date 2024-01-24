Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
