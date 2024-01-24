Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

