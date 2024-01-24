Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PFD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 94,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
