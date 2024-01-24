Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 57,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,822. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
