Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 57,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,822. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

