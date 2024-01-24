Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,559,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,410,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Fisker has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. Fisker’s revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

