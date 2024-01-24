First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,852 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,692,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

