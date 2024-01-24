First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

