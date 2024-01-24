First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.