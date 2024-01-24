First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 125,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,585. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

