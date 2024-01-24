First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
NYSE FPL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
