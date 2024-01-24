First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

NYSE FPL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.