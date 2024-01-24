First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
