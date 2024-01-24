First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 109,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

