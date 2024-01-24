First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
FMY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
