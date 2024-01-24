First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FMY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

