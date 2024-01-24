First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.