First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.82.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
