First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 139,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,321. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.