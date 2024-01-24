First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE FEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 139,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,321. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
