First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $692,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

