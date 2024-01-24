First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $692,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

