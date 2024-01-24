First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.