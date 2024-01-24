First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HISF opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

