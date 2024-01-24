First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.