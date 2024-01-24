First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.