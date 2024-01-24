First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Position Decreased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 391,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 111,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,501. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

