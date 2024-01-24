First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

