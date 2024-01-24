First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

