First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

