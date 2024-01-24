First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

