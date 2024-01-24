First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 31st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

