First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

