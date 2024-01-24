First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.56.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
