First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at UBS Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.