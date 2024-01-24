First Digital USD Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $4.66 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,654,155,296 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,654,155,296.31. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99920585 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $6,024,520,735.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

