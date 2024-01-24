Financial Survey: Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) versus Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) and Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Kadant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kadant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kadant pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kadant pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kadant has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadant has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Kadant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Kadant 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kadant has a consensus price target of $224.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.03%. Given Kadant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kadant is more favorable than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Kadant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.52% 1.53% 0.36% Kadant 12.06% 16.76% 10.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Kadant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.77 billion 0.29 $392.42 million $0.16 55.56 Kadant $904.74 million 3.58 $120.93 million $9.80 28.23

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kadant. Kadant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kadant beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems. The Industrial Processing segment develops, manufactures, and markets ring and rotary debarkers, stranders, chippers, logging machinery, industrial automation and control systems, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products, and alternative fuel industries. The Material Handling segment offers conveying and vibratory equipment, and balers and related equipment; and manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for carriers in as carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

