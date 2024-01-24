Financial Contrast: 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) versus Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

1847 has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 and Capgemini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $48.93 million 0.03 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Capgemini $23.18 billion 1.63 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capgemini beats 1847 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers; and Innoveo Inc. to deliver digital transformation solutions to insurance clients across various lines of business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

