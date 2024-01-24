FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.14. FIGS shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1,042,912 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Get FIGS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,246 shares of company stock worth $3,830,972. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 6,802.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FIGS by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.