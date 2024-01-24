Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $109.79.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

