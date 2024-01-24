Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.