Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.10 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.