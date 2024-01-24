Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $19.72. Fastly shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 1,088,891 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Fastly Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,389,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,025,682.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $511,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,389,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,025,682.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,071 shares of company stock worth $10,902,097. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after buying an additional 525,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

