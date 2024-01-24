Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Trading Up 5.5%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.40. 11,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 80,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

