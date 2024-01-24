Family CFO Inc Sells 1,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family CFO Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. 11,830,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970,265. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

