Family CFO Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Family CFO Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

