Family CFO Inc Has $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

