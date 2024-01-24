Family CFO Inc Acquires 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 22.3% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.02. 3,010,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

