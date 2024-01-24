Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.30. 46,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 153,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

